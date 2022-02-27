Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (BLL, DGX, DMZPY, EVC, FPI, KRON, MBRX, MWA, SGMO, SHKLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 27th:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

