Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (BLL, DGX, DMZPY, EVC, FPI, KRON, MBRX, MWA, SGMO, SHKLY)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 27th:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

