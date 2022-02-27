Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257,861 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $32,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.