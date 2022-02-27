Ergo Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00007157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and $1.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,744.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.96 or 0.07022818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00274261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.00804479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00072515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00403357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00215371 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

