Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

NYSE ESS opened at $324.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $254.63 and a one year high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

