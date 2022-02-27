Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

