Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.22-0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $15.68 on Friday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

