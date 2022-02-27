Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Everbridge stock traded down $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 11,096,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. dropped their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

