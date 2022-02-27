Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $18,023.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

