Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Cap of $13.48 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and $3.27 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.32 or 0.06944740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.15 or 1.00145181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

