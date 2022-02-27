Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $383.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.04 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,015 shares of company stock worth $3,556,113. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.