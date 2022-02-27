Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.05.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.