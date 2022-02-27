Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fanhua by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANH opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

