Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.67 ($34.23).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,895 ($25.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,389.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,421.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 49.61. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,825.22 ($24.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($39.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

