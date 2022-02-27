FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) vs. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Financial Contrast

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 1 19 0 2.95 FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $65.72, suggesting a potential upside of 166.73%. FGI Industries has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.48%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -14.06% -0.54% -0.24% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and FGI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $922.19 million 5.57 -$173.39 million ($1.09) -22.61 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FGI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

