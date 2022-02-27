Filecoin Trading Up 3.7% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $638.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 169,502,539 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

