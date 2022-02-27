Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 21,757 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after buying an additional 954,717 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HP by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 267,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 13,404,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,046. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

