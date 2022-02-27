Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 2,514 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 545,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,309. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

