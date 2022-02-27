Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 2,907 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,689 shares of company stock worth $8,281,123 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,859. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

