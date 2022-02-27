Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $243.60. The company had a trading volume of 318,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.