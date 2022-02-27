Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $22.62 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.85. 1,228,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,138. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.