Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,378 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,452,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,087,994. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.