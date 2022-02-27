Financial Analysis: Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Fuchs Petrolub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $599.51 million 7.20 $56.20 million $1.38 18.15 Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Fuchs Petrolub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 Fuchs Petrolub 1 3 2 0 2.17

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.54%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 39.40% 5.97% 2.98% Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Fuchs Petrolub on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services. The company was founded by Rudolf Fuchs in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.