Financial Contrast: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) vs. Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Isuzu Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Isuzu Motors 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.80%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Isuzu Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74% Isuzu Motors 5.10% 10.47% 5.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isuzu Motors has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Isuzu Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 333.85 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Isuzu Motors $18.01 billion 0.58 $401.46 million $1.41 9.56

Isuzu Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Isuzu Motors beats Innoviz Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.