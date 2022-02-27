Financial Survey: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Canoo alerts:

This table compares Canoo and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23% Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41%

This table compares Canoo and Cepton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 538.09 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -5.75 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50 Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 134.78%. Cepton has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.92%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Cepton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton beats Canoo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.