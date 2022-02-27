Financial Survey: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 6 1 0 2.14 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Moxian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.15 $76.54 million $0.63 5.30 Moxian $950,000.00 25.90 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 26.21% -8.31% -6.98% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Moxian on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Moxian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

