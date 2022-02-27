FIO Protocol (FIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.91 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.97 million and $2.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002365 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003583 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,859,046 coins and its circulating supply is 477,399,883 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

