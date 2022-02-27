First Command Bank Acquires 2,341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,607,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.