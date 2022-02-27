First Command Bank Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,625,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

