First Command Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Command Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

