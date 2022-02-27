First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of First Horizon worth $29,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

