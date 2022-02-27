First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

FCT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

