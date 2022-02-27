First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 1.15% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

