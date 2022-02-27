Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

