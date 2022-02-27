Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.55. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

