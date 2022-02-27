Flow Price Tops $5.73 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00015172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $236.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 330,613,882 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

