Font Hits Market Cap of $255,915.10 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Font has a market cap of $255,915.10 and $3,193.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Font has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Font Profile

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

