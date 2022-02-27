Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,998,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $324.97 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.51 and a 200-day moving average of $316.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

