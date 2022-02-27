Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

