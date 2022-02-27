Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

