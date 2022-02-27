Frax Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $42.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,803,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

