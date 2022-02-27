Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.34 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

