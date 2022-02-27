Freicoin (FRC) Hits One Day Volume of $18.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $216,957.87 and $18.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

