Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €66.51 ($75.58).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ETR FME opened at €57.80 ($65.68) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.15.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

