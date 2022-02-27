FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of FS KKR Capital worth $33,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,552,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,618 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

