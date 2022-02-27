Function X Market Cap Reaches $206.33 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $206.33 million and $2.01 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,948.85 or 1.00004712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00288702 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.