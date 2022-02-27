Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $127,688.79

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $127,688.79 and approximately $586.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,316,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,230 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

