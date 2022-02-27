FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Raised by Analyst

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

