GAMEE 1-Day Volume Hits $2.24 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $16.89 million and $2.24 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

