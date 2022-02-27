Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.21% of Gannett worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Gannett stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

