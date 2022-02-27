Gas Price Hits $4.87 (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Gas has a market cap of $49.31 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00012452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.