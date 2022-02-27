Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.1% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $213.47 million and $3.94 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00035908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00109737 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 214,105,182 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

